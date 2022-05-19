PDP Raises Questions On Yasin Malik Conviction: 'Will This Solve The Kashmir Issue?'

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) raised questions in the wake of Yasin Malik's conviction in the terror case. The party asked how will the conviction help in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

PDP stressed that the Kashmir issue is a political problem and that convictions will not solve it. Terming the latest development as a part of a 'legal process', the party averred that such actions haven't worked in the past and will not work in the future.

A spokesperson for PDP stated, "We have seen people being picked, convicted and hanged out of turn but has that led to the resolution of the Kashmir issue? Will this conviction lead to resolution of the Kashmir issue?”

PDP accuses discrimination in justice delivery

The PDP also alleged there are different parameters used for justice and said, "It also depends on who is facing justice. We have seen different parameters being used. Those who killed the father of this nation are worshipped. Just yesterday someone who killed the PM was released. Mosques are being bulldozed & minorities lynched. We hope justice is delivered on equal parameters.”

BJP tears into Congress after Yasin Malik's conviction

Taking to Twitter, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted a picture of former PM Manmohan Singh shaking hands with Yasin Malik. He questioned why the Kashmiri separatist leader was patronised under the UPA regime, "Will the Congress party apologise for this sin?" He asked.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Jammu & Kashmir BJP State unit chief Ravinder Rana said, "The one who kills innocent people, ruins the lives of small innocent children, someone who conspires to shed blood on this land won't be saved. It did take time in delivering justice, but in the end, the pot of sin has burst and the criminals will be punished for their misdeeds".

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on May 19 convicted the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader in the case of terror funding. Mohammad Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017. He had reportedly pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Malik had earlier said he is not contesting the charges against him including - Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

He is expected to get life imprisonment on May 25, when the court will announce the quantum of punishment.