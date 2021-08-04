PDP To Celebrate Aug 5 As 'Black Day'; J&K PC Call Aug 5, 2019's Decision 'spiteful'

Marking two years since the revocation of Article 370 and 35 A and bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said that that it will celebrate August 5 as a "Black Day", protesting in the valley. The protest will be staged on Thursday morning at 11:30 am at the PDP party office in Srinagar.

PDO to celebrate August 5 as 'Black Day'

August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a dark day in the history of J&K. It is seen as a day of disempowerment, a reminder of the humiliation that the people of J&K were subjected to: J&K Peoples Conference@AdnanAshrafMir pic.twitter.com/YLYPwUieUB — J&K Peoples' Conference (@JKPC_) August 4, 2021

J&K People Conference in a statement said, "August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a dark day in the history of J&K." Stating that August 5 is seen as a day of disempowerment, J&K PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir further said that August 5 is a reminder of humiliation that the people of the valley were subjected to.

The statement issued by J&K PC read, "The decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are spiteful and contrary to ideals and values of a democracy, the federal character of the Indian state."

J&K PC remarked that these decisions taken by the BJP-led Centre contravene the very ideas of justice and dignity that form the core of the political system and constitutional philosophy of the Republic of India. Maintaining that these decisions were trusted forcefully upon the populace of the region, Adnan Ashraf Mir saod that these decisions lack acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses.

“Confusing the quiescence of the people of J&K as acquiescence or approval to the decision taken on August 5th is a gross misreading of the situation drummed up by sections of media and intelligentsia. Reality and perception on the ground are diametrically opposite to the make-believe assessments that do not take the point of view of people into consideration”, he added.

J&K PC spokesperson said, “By revoking Article 370 and downgrading J&K into a Union Territory, the government of the day has inflicted irreversible humiliation to the advocates of the mainstream in J&K and pushed them against the wall."

Read the full release here:

2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months. This year, India will be celebrating the second anniversary of the Historic decision.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was a 'temporary provision' that granted autonomous, special status to the state. Under part XXI of the Constitution, it cited, 'Temporary, Transitional and Special provisions,' the state was accorded with the special status under Article 370. All the provisions of the Constitution applicable to other states were not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@aliyamansoor)