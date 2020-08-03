PDP To Stage 'Black Day' Protest On August 5 Over 'Kashmir Losing Its Special Status'

As Kashmir completes a year since its lost its special status and was bifurcated into two Union Territories, PDP on Monday, announced that it will stage a 'Black Day' protest on August 5. Slamming PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's continued detention, the party stated that the Valley was cheated a year ago. The Valley has still been bereft of high-speed internet till August 19, as ordered by J&K administration.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Women MLAs tie 'Rakhi' to CM Ashok Gehlot at Jaisalmer

PDP to stage 'Black Day' protest on Aug 5

"On August 5, 2019, a fraud incident happen happened with Jammu-Kashmir and we do not accept it. On August 5 we will celebrate it as a 'Black Day' and we will protest. Details of the protest will be shared later. We may be arrested tomorrow itself for this," said a PDP leader at a press conference.

He added, "It is a black stain on J&K govt to extend the detention of Mehbooba Mufti under PSA by 3 more months. We are happy to sacrifice ourselves for our stance. We are being cheated as those who are released from jail are being kept under house arrest. Mehboobaji is one of the only mainstream leaders who is jailed because they fear her will."

J&K administration allows issuing 'domicile certificate' as per new law, within 15 days

Saifuddin Soz's house arrest

Inspite of the Centre's assertion that Congress leader Saifuddin Soz was never under detention, the ex-Union Minister released a video showing that he was unable to move out of his residence and claimed policemen were forcefully whisking him away from the media. Congress has demanded that Soz be released immediately, but the Supreme Court has dismissed Soz's wife's plea challenging his 'illegal detention'. Similarly, several other leaders - including Sajid Lone have been released from detention, but are reportedly not free to move out of their residence without police.

J&K: No 4G internet till August 19; admin cites 'anti-national activities ahead of I-Day'

Current Kashmir scenario

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 with 4G internet banned till August 19 in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. Recently, the Supreme Court allowed a state-led committee to decide on the restoration of internet services while refusing to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. While several political leaders have been released from detention, former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the stringent PSA law for another three months.

Farooq Abdullah demands probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus; blames then-Guv Jagmohan