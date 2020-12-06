PDP Workers Seen Distributing Cash Ahead Of 4th Phase Of DDC Polls In J&K

In an explosive revelation, Republic Media Network on Sunday accessed a videotape in which People's Democratic Party (PDP) workers allegedly can be seen distributing cash for votes ahead of the 4th phase of the DDC polls.

In the video, PDP's polling agents in J&K's Bandipora district can be seen asking people to take an oath on the Holy Quran to vote for the party after which cash can be seen being handed out to them by the agents. As per sources, an investigation into the authenticity of the video has been kick-started by the authorities.

The DDC polls are being conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

District Development Councils Polls

Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, have enabled the setting up of District Development Councils, the members of which shall be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

Addressing a press briefing, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma stated that the delimitation has been done for the respective constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the Union Territory. The electoral rolls used in the Sarpanch and Panch elections that have been updated on January 1, 2020, are being used for the DDC elections. Moreover, 25,000 central paramilitary personnel drawn from CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover during the polls.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgamation of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the first four phases of the DDC elections. Congress, which is not 'officially' part of the PAGD's coalition for polls, had fielded candidates as part of the seat-sharing pact in the second phase.

