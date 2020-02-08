Altaf Bukhari Says PSA Against Ex-J&K CMs 'undemocratic', Demands End Of Detention

Former minister of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Altaf Bukhari, on Saturday, demanded the end of detention for the former Chief Ministers of the state Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. He further stated that slapping the charges of Public Safety Act on the elected representatives of the region is “undemocratic”. Bukhari said that it was important to revive the political parties in the state to kickstart the democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Altaf Bukhari on the democratic state of J&K

As per media reports, Bukhari said that detaining the leaders and workers of the region is useless and it puts a question mark on the country's democratic set-up. He further said not only the top leadership of political mainstream is behind bars but over a thousand workers who have sacrificed a lot for strengthening the political process in Jammu and Kashmir are still under detention. Releasing them all at the earliest will not only provide the much-needed succour to their families but will indisputably grant a lease of life to the stalled democratic process in J&K.

Read: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter slams Centre for 6-month-long "unconstitutional" detention

Altaf Bukhari reiterating his concerns also added that booking former chief ministers and other mainstream leaders under PSA dents the efforts for renewing a mired political process. This untenable action is not only discouraging but dispiriting for all assiduous political workers who want a level playing field for all shades of political opinion in Jammu and Kashmir. Bukhari was of the opinion that the union government must not allow the notion of helplessness to prevail among the people of Jammu and Kashmir and take all measures to restore the lost trust and confidence mandatory for the resumption of a meaningful political outreach.

Read: Kashmir to have functional prepaid voice services, 2G internet active in selected places

He said that there is no substitute to sincere and meaningful political outreach and that can commence with the release of the three former chief ministers and all other mainstream leaders and activists irrespective of their political affiliations.

Read: Mehbooba Mufti targets Centre over EU members' visit to J&K

Six months of detention for three ex-CMS

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, whose account is handled by her daughter, took to Twitter on Thursday and highlighted the unconstitutionality in connection with the detention of the elected leaders.Iltija Mufti, the daughter of ex-CM Mehbooba also claimed that the BJP leaders are spared when they make communal comments, whereas, three former CMs continue to be in detention in India's only Muslim majority state. Adding further, she mocked HM Shah's statement and said 'Aap chronology samjhiye'.

BJP ministers issuing statements laced with communal vitriol against Muslims are encouraged & rewarded. But 3 ex J&K CMs have been jailed since 6 months for questioning unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370 in India’s only muslim majority state. Aap chronology samjhiye — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2020

Read: Mehbooba Mufti questions visit of "right-leaning" EU MPs to Kashmir

PDP leader Altaf Bukhari appeals for immediate end of detention for J&K leaders