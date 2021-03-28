PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Pitches 'self-rule' For Kashmir Yet Again, Says It Is Still Relevant

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti yet again pitched her demand for 'self-rule' and demanded a resolution for the Kashmir issue as per the agenda of Mufti Mohammad Syed. The former J&K CM claimed that a resolution along the lines of Mufti Mohammad Syed's agenda was essential to not compromise on the sovereignty of India and Pakistan. Terming Mufti Mohammad Syed's idea of 'self-rule' as relevant for Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti said at the party's Political Affairs Committee meeting at Srinagar that India wished to have peace with Pakistan as they wanted to expand their reach to Central Asia and claimed that Kashmir was the way for it.

"Don't ignore the Kashmir issue when you speak of Article 370. They want to change the narrative that the people want statehood and when they give, it and all ends. Kashmir is an issue and we want a resolution", Mehbooba Mufti said.

Mufti echoes Pakistan's Bajwa

Backing Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's call for 'Indo-Pak talks', PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, said that the Indian government should initiate talks with Pakistan. Addressing a public outreach program at Jammu-Kashmir's Chawlagam, Kulgam, the ex-CM echoed Bajwa's remarks saying 'Cannot reach peace without resolving Kashmir issue'. Mufti had previously also urged the Centre to talk to Pakistan, amid multiple ceasefire violations.

"The government should initiate peace talks with Pakistan, now that Bajwa made the statement. The government should understand the way of peace talks goes through the Kashmir issue. We cannot reach peace without resolving the Kashmir issue, people will have to face atrocities here," she said.

On March 19, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for India to 'bury the past and move forward' as the peace between the two neighbours would help to 'unlock' the potential of South and Central Asia. Addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue, General Bajwa also said that the potential for regional peace and development has remained hostage to the age-old disputes between the two 'nuclear-armed neighbours'. Bajwa, however, added that the burden to create a "conducive environment" is on India and noted the role played by the US in resolving the regional conflicts.

Mufti wants PM Modi to attend SAARC summit in Pakistan

Earlier in the month, Mehbooba Mufti had opined that a good follow-up to the LOC ceasefire would be PM Modi attending the SAARC meeting if it is held in Pakistan this year. Amid relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries reviewed the situation in a "free, frank and cordial" atmosphere. Consenting on addressing each other's core concerns, they agreed to strictly observe all agreements and stop firing from February 25. Welcoming this development, Mufti had asserted that dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the "unending cycle" of violence and bloodshed across the borders and Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the media, she expressed hope that the focus will be on ensuring a long-lasting peace in the region. Moreover, she claimed that the emergence of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and the Joe Biden administration had a key role to play in India and Pakistan recalibrating their stance. It is pertinent to note that the former J&K CM has been consistently urging the Centre to initiate dialogue with Pakistan.