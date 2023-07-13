PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti 'under House Arrest' Over Visit To Martyr’s Graveyard

Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed on July 13 (Thursday) that she has been put under house arrest. Accusing the government of taking action against her, she said that she merely wanted to visit a martyr’s graveyard today. Notably, Mehbooba Mufti, in response to Supreme Court Chief Justice Chandrachud’s visit to the Union Territory, said he visited Kashmir with other judges with the intention of “showcasing the graveyard silence as normalcy”.

‘I am under house arrest’: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mufti said her house arrest came at a time when the central government was trying to showcase normalcy in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “I’m under house arrest for wanting to visit a martyr’s graveyard today. This at a time when the Government of India has used its tall claims of normalcy in the Supreme Court to justify an act of betrayal - the illegal abrogation of Article 370. BJP’s own heroes Veer Savarkar, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Gowalkar & Godse who spread hatred & division can’t be forced on us. For us, those who sacrificed their lives for democracy to take root in J&K will always be admired for their act of courage. We won’t allow you to distort our history or forget our heroes. On Martyr’s Day, I salute their courage for valiantly fighting against despots to the end,” she tweeted.

Im under house arrest for wanting to visit Martyr’s graveyard today. This at a time when GOI has used its tall claims of normalcy in SC to justify an act of betrayal- the illegal abrogation of Article 370. BJPs own heroes Vir Sarvarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukheriji ,Gowalkar &… pic.twitter.com/JkySNQcEcq — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 13, 2023

Earlier addressing a function at the PDP office Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP has converted the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a jail. “The BJP has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a jail. Journalists are being threatened and some of them have been put in jails under the UAPA. Even religious leaders are not spared,” Mehbooba said.” She further alleged an impression is being created before the apex court that the situation is normal in J&K. “Open a newspaper and every day you see NIA raid, SIA raid, and other raids. We don’t see any other development in J&K. Every day there are raids. And despite such oppression, the impression is created before the Supreme Court that everything is fine,” the former J&K CM stated.