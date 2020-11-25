PDP's Waheed Para Arrested, Leader's Close Aides Also Under NIA Scanner: Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth president Waheed Parra for his links in terror cases involving Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Naveed Babu and suspended DySP Davinder Singh. Parra, a blue-eyed boy of PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, was being questioned by the investigating for two days by the agency in New Delhi and was formally arrested today. Highly placed sources said that people close to Parra too will be questioned by the NIA in coming days.

As per the sources, Parra’s name has surfaced during the probe into the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh case and HM terrorist Babu. He (Parra) has been charged with supporting Hizbul activities and for his alleged involvement in the case of arrested Hizbul Commander Naveen Bab.

“Today, NIA arrested youth wing leader (PDP) Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, he has been charged with supporting Hizbul activities and for his alleged involvement in the case of arrested Hizbul Commander Naveen Babu,” a senior NIA officer told Republic Tv.

In early January, current year, Singh was arrested while transporting two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commanders, Naveed Babu in a vehicle to Jammu. On January 18, the NIA said it has registered a case against Singh and his accomplices under the UAPA. Singh’s office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted in the anti-hijacking squad, was sealed. Two AK-47 rifles from the car, and a rifle and two pistols were recovered from his residence in residence at Shivpora area of Srinagar.

Later, in July, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Singh under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Hizbul commander Naveed Babu, his brother Irfan Mushtaq, Rafi Ahmed Rather, former president of Cross Line of Control Trade Association, Tanveer Ahmed and lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir (working with Shopian/Pulwama court) also figured in the charge sheet

On June 19, a court in Delhi had granted bail to Singh and Mir as the police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated time period of 90 days from their arrest in the case. However, they were in judicial custody in connection with the case registered by the NIA in January for ferrying militants.

Pertinently, On Nov 20th, Wahid Parra, filed his nomination form for the upcoming district development council elections from South Kashmir is known for his loyalty towards PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. Meanwhile, on Twitter, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, shared a video of the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh "applauding him (waheed parra) for strengthening democracy in J&K" on Twitter.

She wrote, “PDP’s @parawahid applauded by then HM @rajnathsingh for strengthening democracy in J&K has been arrested on baseless charges by NIA today. No coincidence that he filed his nomination for DDC on 20th Nov & received NIA summons next day itself.” Parra hails from Rajpora of Pulwama district and is known for his close relations with separatists in the Valley.

