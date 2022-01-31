Pegasus Row: Centre Says 'Matter Is Sub-judice' As Opposition MPs Seek Privilege Motion

As multiple Opposition MPs demand Privilege motion against Union I-T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over Pegasus row, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Monday, said that the motion was not strong enough. Refusing to comment on it, Joshi said that the matter is sub-judice and it was not right for anyone to comment on it. A New York Times (NYT) report claims that the Modi govt purchased NSO's Pegasus spyware in 2017.

Centre refuses to comment on Pegasus

"Privilege Motion isn't strong enough. The matter is sub-judice before SC. Not right for anybody to make a comment, not right for me either," said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi. His peer and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Things are clear on Pegasus. They are again raising the same issue. They themselves are the agents of spy. They are just trying to make their existence as their political career is at stake".

Privilege motions against Vaishnaw: Opposition

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded the initiation of a privilege motion against Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'misleading parliament'. Chowdhury also stated that Modi government lied to the Supreme Court, writing in its affidavit 'unequivocally, we deny any and all of the allegations against the Government'. Similar demands have been made by TMC MP Saugata Roy and CPI(M) MP Binoy Vishwam. Congress has said that it will be raising the Pegasus snooping row, in the upcoming Budget session and has called for like-minded parties' meeting.

What does NYT claim?

After a year-long investigation, the New York Times (NYT) on Friday, claimed that Centre had finalised a deal with the Israeli government regarding the sale of Pegasus in 2017. In the report, NYT alleged that India and Israel 'had agreed on $2 Billion weapons/intelligence package sale with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces' when PM Modi met Netanyahu in Israel. The report also details the rise of NSO - the Israeli company which created Pegasus, and its client nations.

The report also co-related the sale to India's vote in support of Israel at the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization in June 2019. The report alleged that with the Israeli government’s oversight, NSO had knit together a 'rising generation of right-wing leaders worldwide'. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

What is the Pegasus snoopgate?

In July, a report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, activists, officials of security organizations and businessmen. The Supreme Court has constituted a technical committee to probe into the spying allegations.