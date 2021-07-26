Pegasus Row: Chidambaram Compares India & France's Action As Macron Dials Israeli PM

Lashing out at the Centre over the Pegasus row, ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday, lauded French PM Emmanuel Macron for demanding full information from Israeli PM Naftali Bennett about the alleged snooping. Comparing Macron's wish to know about the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to hack phones in France to Centre's inaction, Chidambaram wondered if the Centre already knew about the hacking and hence wanted no information on the alleged snooping. Congress has demanded a judicial probe into the alleged snooping and Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Chidambaram asks 'Why not asking snooping details from Israel?'

President Macron of France called PM Bennet of Israel and demanded to know full information about alleged use of Pegasus spyware to hack phones in France, including the President’s



PM Bennet promised to come back with the ‘conclusions’ of their own investigations — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 26, 2021

France orders probe, Israel sets up commission

After Project Pegasus' revelations, a Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into a draft of potential charges, including violation of privacy, illegal use of data and illegally selling spyware. The probe was prompted by a legal complaint by two journalists and French investigative website Mediapart after President Emmanuel Macron's name appeared as one of the targets of hacking. Similarly, facing global backlash for not flagging NSO group's Pegasus' alleged snooping, Israel has established a commission to review the allegations by the Defence Committee. Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to the Israeli prime minister, to ensure that the Israeli government is “properly investigating” into snooping allegations by Morocco on him.

Centre's denies allegations

Last week, Centre issued a rebuttal rubbishing the report that the Indian government allegedly spied on over 300 citizens, including 40 journalists via Israeli spyware Pegasus. Asserting that India was committed to free speech, Centre claimed that the questionnaire sent to it was 'founded on pre-conceived notions' and that Centre's RTI response to the use of Pegasus was itself sufficient, terming the report a fishing expedition. Similarly, 'Pegasus' owner NSO Group highlighted - 'the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined' and the list does not 'identify who puts the numbers on it or why', refuting all allegations. Amnesty International - which conducted the investigation - stated that 50,000 numbers were snooped upon, but was unable to verify if by Pegasus.

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.