Pegasus Row: Chidambaram Slams Govt's Denial On Snooping; Points To France & Israel Action

Countering Centre's claims that it did not snoop on citizens using Israeli spyware Pegasus, ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Friday, lamented the inaction of the Centre. Comparing the Centre's denial to France and Israel's response, Chidambaram said that Centre has not only denied the allegations, but have also debate in the matter. Congress has demanded a judicial probe into the alleged snooping and Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Chidambaram slams Centre's response

On the scale of freedom, rank India against a liberal democracy like France and a stern democracy like Israel



France orders an investigation and calls a meeting of its National Security Council — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 23, 2021

France orders probe, Israel sets up commission

After Project Pegasus' revelations, a Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into a draft of potential charges, including violation of privacy, illegal use of data and illegally selling spyware. The probe was prompted by a legal complaint by two journalists and French investigative website Mediapart after President Emmanuel Macron's name appeared as one of the targets of hacking. Similarly, facing global backlash for not flagging NSO group's Pegasus' alleged snooping, Israel has established a commission to review the allegations by the Defence Committee.

Centre's denies allegations

On Sunday night, Centre issued a rebuttal rubbishing the report that the Indian government allegedly spied on over 300 citizens, including 40 journalists via Israeli spyware Pegasus. Asserting that India was committed to free speech, Centre claimed that the questionnaire sent to it was 'founded on pre-conceived notions' and that Centre's RTI response to the use of Pegasus was itself sufficient, terming the report a fishing expedition. Similarly, 'Pegasus' owner NSO Group highlighted - 'the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined' and the list does not 'identify who puts the numbers on it or why', refuting all allegations. Amnesty International - which conducted the investigation - stated that 50,000 numbers were snooped upon, but was unable to verify if by Pegasus.

What is the Pegasus row?

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.