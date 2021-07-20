Pegasus Row: IT Minister Vaishnaw Pokes Holes In 'sensationalist' Snoopgate In Lok Sabha

Amid the ruckus by the Opposition in the Parliament, newly inducted IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave an elaborate clarification about whether the government was involved in the purported Pegasus snooping row. A report on the 'Pegasus Project' was published by several media houses, alleging that over 300 verified Indian mobile numbers including those of journalists, businessmen and constitutional authorities were spied upon using Pegasus spyware, indirectly raising questions whether the Government of India was in the know about Spygate. Pegasus system is developed by the Israeli firm NSO, which claims to have only select vetted governments as its clients.

Rubbishing the Pegasus Project report, Ashwini Vaishnaw quoted the statement by NSO which dismissed the claims made by the media houses. The IT Minister categorically called the Pegasus Project report and the uproar over it as "sensationalism".

"The basis of this report is that there is a consortium which has got access to a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers. The allegation is that individuals linked to these phone numbers were being spied upon. However, the report says that: The presence of a phone number in the data does not reveal whether a device was infected with Pegasus or subject to an attempted hack. Without subjecting a phone to this technical analysis, it is not possible to conclusively state whether it witnessed an attack attempt or was successfully compromised. Therefore, the report itself clarifies that the presence of a number does not amount to snooping," the IT Minister said while reading the NSO statement before the House.

"NSO has also said that the list of countries shown using Pegasus is incorrect. 'Many countries mentioned are not even our clients. Most of our clients are western countries.' It is evident that NSO has clearly rubbished the claims in the report," the IT Minister said in the Parliament.

Ashwani Vaishnaw also took a pointed shot at the Opposition leaders while speaking about the Indian laws with regards to spying and surveillance. Vaishnaw highlighted that the Laws of the country do not allow snooping without appropriate checks and balances which is also known to the Opposition leaders since they have been in Government earlier.

"Lets us look at India's established protocols when it comes to surveillance. I'm sure my colleagues in the opposition who have been in the government for years are well aware of the protocols. They would also be aware that any form of surveillance is not possible with the checks and balances of our laws and robust institutions. In India there is a well-established procedure through with lawful interception of electronic communication is carried out for the purpose of national security, particularly on the occurrence of public emergency or in the interest of public safety by agencies at the Centre & State," Ashwini Vaishnaw said while adding that the requests for lawful interceptions are made only as per the relevant rules of Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and IT Act 2000.

IT Minister concluded saying:

The publisher of the report states that it cannot say if the numbers in the published list were under surveillance.

The company whose technology was allegedly used has denied these claims outrightly.

And the time tested processes in our country are well-established to ensure that unauthorised surveillance does not occur.

What is the Pegasus Project?

NSO Group - a private Israeli cybersecurity firm that developed the Pegasus software - has denied the allegations that its software targeted 50,000 phone numbers globally. The leaked database of these numbers was accessed by French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International and subsequently shared with 16 media organisations. Indian Media reports have alleged that over 300 people, including 40 journalists were also among the targets. However, NSO has rubbished these allegations and cast doubts on the reliability of the sources.