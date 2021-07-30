Last Updated:

Pegasus Row: Parliamentary IT Panel Flags Union Secy's Refusal To Appear To LS Speaker

Flagging the Union secretaries' refusal to appear before the Parliamentary I-T panel over Pegasus row, panel chairman Shashi Tharoor on Friday wrote to Speaker

Suchitra Karthikeyan
Flagging the Union secretaries' refusal to appear before the Parliamentary I-T panel over Pegasus row, panel chairman Shashi Tharoor on Friday wrote to Speaker Om Birla. Requesting the Speaker to take 'serious cognizance' of the issue, he said that the refusal had been last minute. Union secretaries - Ajay Sawhney (MeITY), Anshu Prakash (Telecommunication), Govind Mohan (Home) were summoned by the IT panel over allegations of snooping on atleast 300 citizens via Israeli spyware - Pegasus.

IT Panel flags Union Secy's refusal

Slamming the Centre, TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that the Union secretaries were in contempt of Parliament by refusing to appear in front of the IT panel. Terming it 'calling when asked to bend', she opined that the last-minute refusal was shameful. While the Union secretaries had refused to appear, BJP MPs walked out of the meeting. 

BJP MPs seeks Tharoor's removal

On Wednesday,  all 17 BJP members of the Parliamentary IT Committee boycotted the session where MHA & IT ministry officials were summoned over the Pegasus probe. Due to the absence of a quorum in the 30-member panel, the meeting had to be postponed. Moreover, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that 17 out of 30 members have lost trust in Tharoor and hence seek his removal. Tharoor stated that the matter was being undertaken under the subject of Citizens Data Privacy and Security which is an approved agenda item of the committee and earlier discussions on the Pegasus issue in November-December last year were held. Parliament has been in constant ruckus, leading to multiple adjournments as the Opposition has demanded to debate the issue.

Pegasus row

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. While Centre has refuted all allegations, two pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an SC-monitored probe into the allegations.

