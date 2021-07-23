Pegasus Row: Rahul Gandhi Demands SC Probe, Amit Shah's Resignation;calls Snooping Treason

Lambasting the Centre's continued denial of alleged snooping on citizens using Israeli spyware Pegasus, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, demanded a judicial inquiry into the case. Claiming that the Prime Minister and Home Minister had committed treason, he said that the alleged snooping was an attack on the people's voice. Demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, he pointed out that Pegasus can only be authorised by the State i.e Central govt.

Gandhi demands Amit Shah's resignation

"Pegasus is classified as a weapon by Israeli state. Pegasus can only be authorised by the state. It is supposed to be use against terrorists, but Prime Minister and Home Minister used it against the Indian state. They have used it politically, have used it against the Supreme court. This has to be investigated and the Home Minister has to resign," fumed Gandhi.

Talking about his own phone being targetted, he said, "My phone was tapped. But this is not about my privacy. I raise the people's voice. This is an attack on people's voice. A judicial enquiry should happen. Only one word is left for this, treason".

Commenting on Centre's denial, he asked, "Why at the last minute, when CBI director was about to file FIR was his phone was tapped? The entire Indian state is under attack. If the Indian govt did not do this, then some other govt might have done it. For this, enquiry should happen."

Centre's denies allegations

On Sunday night, Centre issued a rebuttal rubbishing the report that the Indian government allegedly spied on over 300 citizens, including 40 journalists via Israeli spyware Pegasus. Asserting that India was committed to free speech, Centre claimed that the questionnaire sent to it was 'founded on pre-conceived notions' and that Centre's RTI response to the use of Pegasus was itself sufficient, terming the report a fishing expedition. Similarly, 'Pegasus' owner NSO Group highlighted - 'the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined' and the list does not 'identify who puts the numbers on it or why', refuting all allegations. Amnesty International - which conducted the investigation - stated that 50,000 numbers were snooped upon, but was unable to verify if by Pegasus.

What is the Pegasus row?

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.