Pegasus Row: Sena Dubs Spying 'bigger Than Watergate'; Claims Centre Lied To Parliament

As Opposition plans to confront the Centre on Pegasus, Shiv Sena on Monday, termed the alleged snooping via Pegasus 'bigger than Watergate'. Sena, via its mouthpiece Saamana, claimed that the Centre had falsely stated in Parliament that it had not purchased any spyware named Pegasus. A New York Times (NYT) report claims that the Modi govt purchased NSO's Pegasus spyware in 2017.

Sena: 'Govt lied to Parliament on Pegasus'

"Inspite of their plan being exposed, the ruling party keeps saying 'Opposition is lying, they are traitors'. Govt is also threatening the journalists and media houses who are trying the investigate this issue. But NYT has revealed that in 2017, Modi govt bought Pegasus from Israel for Rs 15,000-20,000 crores. This is taxpayers' money," said Saamana. It added, "PM Modi whimmed and he snuffed out Amar Jawan Jyoti, he is constructing a new Parliament, sold PSUs and airports. Now he is scared, that is why he is spying on Opposition. If a Parliamentary committee had probed, then a bigger expose than NYT's ay have been made. Has democracy, Parliament, and Supreme Court been set aside in India? Modi govt should declare it". The editorial concluded, "Pegasus is bigger than Watergate, the truth will triumph".

Congress has said that it will be raising key issues, including the Pegasus snooping row, farmers' distress, Chinese 'incursions' in Ladakh, sale of Air India, relief package for COVID-19 victims, and others in the upcoming Budget session. Calling for a meeting of like-minded parties, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded the initiation of a privilege motion against Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'misleading parliament'. Chowdhury also stated that Modi government lied to the Supreme Court, writing in its affidavit 'unequivocally, we deny any and all of the allegations against the Government'.

What does NYT claim?

After a year-long investigation, the New York Times (NYT) on Friday, claimed that Centre had finalised a deal with the Israeli government regarding the sale of Pegasus in 2017. In the report, NYT alleged that India and Israel 'had agreed on $2 Billion weapons/intelligence package sale with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces' when PM Modi met Netanyahu in Israel. The report also details the rise of NSO - the Israeli company which created Pegasus, and its client nations.

The report also co-related the sale to India's vote in support of Israel at the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization in June 2019. The report alleged that with the Israeli government’s oversight, NSO had knit together a 'rising generation of right-wing leaders worldwide'. Other client nations mentioned in the report are Mexico, Hungary, Poland, UAE, Saudi Arabia.