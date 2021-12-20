Pegasus Row: West Bengal Governor Invokes Article 167; Seeks Mamata's Records For Inquiry

Days after the SC stalled the parallel probe into the Pegasus row, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday invoked Article 167 of the Constitution to seek Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's record and proceedings leading to the Inquiry Commission in the scandal. Issuing an order, Governor Dhankhar said that the move had become necessary since the Chief Secretary had failed to provide the necessary information. Article 167 defines the Chief Minister's duties towards the Governor of the state.

"It is significant that there has been no communication whatsoever on this count from your side to this office prior to the promulgation of the Notification dated 26.07.2021. In such a situation, there could obviously be no formation of any opinion at my end and there has been none as a matter of fact," read the Bengal Governor's order.

In line with the notice, the Governor has directed the Chief Minister to take steps to forward the entire record leading to the constitution of the Pegasus Inquiry Commission at the earliest and pointedly advert all facets of formation of opinion by the Governor.

Constrained to invoke Article 167 of the Constitution to seek @MamataOfficial all record and proceedings leading to Inquiry Commission #Pegasus Notification dated 26.07.2021 as the Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi @IASassociation failed to provide such information. pic.twitter.com/Vp3BCyDv2Q — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 20, 2021

SC stays WB's judicial inquiry into the Pegasus snoopgate

This is the second setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led government's parallel probe into the Pegasus snoopgate. On December 17, a CJI-led Supreme Court bench had stayed its judicial inquiry into the controversy. The bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli was hearing a plea filed by NGO Global Village Foundation against the state government's notification to constitute a judicial commission in this regard.

SC stays all proceedings of 2-member Inquiry Commission headed by ex-top court judge Justice Madan B Lokur,constituted by West Bengal to investigate alleged Pegasus snooping row;issues notice to the Commission.Earlier WB govt assured SC that Commission won't go ahead with inquiry pic.twitter.com/1E6FfNwvya — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

On July 26, the Mamata Banerjee-led government appointed a Commission of Inquiry comprising ex-SC judge Madan Lokur and former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya under the Commission of Inquiry Act. It was tasked to investigate the facts and circumstances related to the purported illegal hacking of phones of various police officials, politicians, MLAs, journalists, activists, and other judges. This came in the wake of reports suggesting that the CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor were potential targets of Pegasus.

