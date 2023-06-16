Last Updated:

People Are Joining BJP For Its Nationalism And Clean Governance, Says J&K Unit Vice President

Pawan Khujeria, J&K BJP vice president, said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are increasingly aligning themselves with the BJP.

Press Trust Of India
In J&K, a block president of the PDP, a few Congress workers, the president of an NGO and others joined BJP on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@PawanKhajuria21


People of Jammu and Kashmir are joining BJP in large numbers as they have realised that it works for the nation and does not indulge in nepotism or corruption, the party's Union territory unit vice-president Pawan Khajuria said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while welcoming a block president of the People's Democratic Party, a few Congress workers, the president of an NGO and others into the BJP fold.

People are also of the view that the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the development and welfare of the masses, Khajuria said.

He expressed hope that the new entrants to the BJP will work sincerely to further strengthen the party in their areas.

