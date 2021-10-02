'People Are Saying': Ashok Gehlot Vows To Retain Post As Rajasthan CM For Another Tenure

As conflicts in the Punjab and the Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress continue to persist, focus now shifts to the turmoil revolving around Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot have constantly been going back at each other in a bid to reshuffle the existing cabinet.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, stated that he was 'going nowhere' at least for the next 15-20 years, further reflecting his ambition to chair a fourth term as the CM of Rajasthan. CM Gehlot while making these aforementioned remarks also declared that his government would go on to complete its entire five-year tenure.

CM Ashok Gehlot says 'no anti-incumbency'; intends to hold office for 4th time

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while speaking at the launch of ''Prashasan – Shaharon Ke Sang'' and the ''Prashasan – Gaon Ke Sang'' campaign on Saturday, maintained that his government would complete its five-year tenure. CM Gehlot, who was hosting the launch of the campaign at his residence, said,

"The Congress government in Rajasthan will not only complete its five-year tenure but will again come back to power in the next assembly elections in the state."

CM Gehlot also while articulating his thoughts concerning the governance of Rajasthan, pushed forward his intention to become the Rajasthan CM for the fourth time.

The Rajasthan CM while claiming these facts, attested that the ground level feedback from the citizens of Rajasthan indicated 'no anti-incumbency' in Rajasthan. Speaking on that, CM Gehlot added,

"This is what people are saying. We have not left any stone unturned in doing the work but (we) don't know what will happen next, but the mood of the public is of making us come back."

Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders for the second time

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on September 25 had chaired a meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to provide a resolution regarding the Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle.

Reports had suggested that this meeting regarding the disputes between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot was pending for more than a year now.

The meeting which lasted for almost an hour took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal Rao was also present during the meeting. It is pertinent to note that this was Sachin pilot's second meet with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a short span of time.

Turmoil in Rajasthan Congress

Congress leader Sachin pilot had previously expressed his dissatisfaction over concerns about not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months. Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot had reportedly indicated that a split in the party was imminent if a solution is not successfully found within a month's time.

Thereafter, the legislators close to him had publicly voiced their disappointments over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. Speculations about the rift gained traction after Pilot and his supporters staged a separate protest against the fuel price hike in Jaipur on June 11.

Image Credits - PTI