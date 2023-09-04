People doubt their intentions: Gehlot slams Centre over panel on one nation, one poll

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday denounced the Centre's move to form a committee to explore the possibility of 'One nation, One election,' by saying that the Centre should have discussed it with all the opposition parties before forming the panel. He added that people are worried as they doubt the Centre's intent behind forming the eight-member panel.

Centre formed a High-Level Committee (HLC), on September 1, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of a 'One Nation One Election' model which primarily aims to hold general and state elections simultaneously.

The move by the Centre came a day after reports surfaced suggesting that the government may introduce a 'One Nation, One Election' bill in the special session of Parliament, called from September 18 to 22.

While addressing a public rally in the Phalodi district of Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said, "This is such a big decision (one nation one election), they (Centre) should have discussed it with all the opposition parties. If a decision had been taken together after discussion, people would have had faith that they (the Centre) would be doing something in the interest of the nation. But now people doubt their intentions, people are worried."

'BJP sensed 2024 defeat'

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier slammed the BJP-led Centre's move to form a committee to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election' model implementation nationwide. He said that the move indicates that the ruling party has sensed that it will be ousted after the 2024 general elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so worried due to the INDIA alliance that he and the Central government have sensed they are not going to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP's defeat is also certain in the states where assembly elections are going to be held this year," said Gehlot.