'People Have Opportunity To Vote Out NDA Govt In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls': Arvind Kejriwal

Khammam (Telangana): People of the country will have an opportunity to dislodge the NDA government at the Centre in the 2024 general election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here, the AAP leader said it is not the governors of some states who are troubling the elected chief ministers, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that they act on the behest of the PM.

"Now, the country wants a change. People came to know that these people (NDA government) did not come to change the country. They just came to ruin the country. The 2024 elections are an opportunity for you (people). Ten years is over. How long you will wait?" Kejriwal said.

He advised the people to bring a government that would think about the country, unemployment, healthcare and price rise.

The Delhi Chief Minister alleged that Modi is not concerned about the people's issues but he is only thinking about which MLA has to be purchased and which government has to be brought down.

Some chief ministers have come together to discuss how to help the country progress in education, healthcare and other areas, he said at the BRS meeting.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also spoke in the meeting.

