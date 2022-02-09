People in Bengal living in fear, state has become den of gangsters, terrorists: BJP's Dilip Ghosh in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A BJP leader from West Bengal on Wednesday alleged in Lok Sabha that the common people in the state are living in fear as it has become a den for gangsters from across the country and terrorists from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Participating in the debate on Budget 2022-23 in the Lower House, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh claimed that it has become a fashion for the West Bengal's ruling dispensation to “abuse” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly.

Several MPs of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal have attacked the governor in recent days in the House and the party has been demanding that he be recalled.

Ghosh also alleged that 60 BJP workers were killed since the last year's state assembly polls while 42,000 cases were slapped against party workers.

He alleged that BJP workers are being threatened so that they don't take part in the coming local body polls.

“Bomb blasts are taking place regularly in many districts of West Bengal. The state has become a den for gangsters from across the country and terrorists from Bangladesh. The common people are living in fear,” he claimed.

“There is no democracy in West Bengal. It is a big challenge," Ghosh said.

He said the ruling dispensation in West Bengal has given an impression that they have just one problem, that is the current Governor and his removal is the only task they have.

“As if all problems of West Bengal will be solved once the state Governor is removed,” he said, referring to the ongoing verbal duals between Dhankhar and the TMC leadership, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has had frequent run-ins with the governor.

“It has become a fashion for them to abuse the governor and the prime minister,” he claimed.

Ghosh slammed the West Bengal government for "not making available land" for projects related to highways, railways, airports and industries.

“If there is no land, how come the projects will come up, how come jobs will be created,” he asked.

The BJP leader said that the TMC government is yet to present a budget for the next fiscal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently touring Uttar Pradesh for the assembly election campaign.

On the Union budget, Ghosh said it is a roadmap for the next 25 years and so devoid of any sparkling announcement.

He said the emphasis has been given on the construction of 25,000 km of highways and 2,000 km modern accident-free railway lines.

Complimenting the PM Gatishakti project, he said this will give a big boost to the country's economic activities and help develop infrastructure and communication networks.

The BJP leader said the West Bengal government has deprived the people of the state of the health care benefits as it has not yet allowed the implementation of the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme of free treatment. PTI ACB RT RT

