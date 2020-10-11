'People In Power Deaf, Dumb & Blind,' Sirsa Slams TMC On Turban Episode, Meets Bengal Guv

Shiromani Akali Dal leader (SAD) Manjinder Singh Sirsa along with a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday to express their outrage over the alleged manhandling of a retired Sikh officer by the West Bengal Police.

"I met the honourable governor of West Bengal. Over the past 3 days, what has been happening, has shocked the nation and is horrific. Balwinder Singh, who had taken military retirement and during his service had served in Jammu and Kashmir fighting Pakistan, the way he was treated by the Bengal Police who insulted him, pulled off his turban, pulled him from his hair and then took him in police custody, slapping such stringent charges? Charges, that are out on terrorists was put on an Army jawan?" questioned the SAD leader.

'TMC Govt deaf, dumb & blind'

"Everyone is equal in this country. The truth is his license (pistol), is registered in Kolkata and Delhi. We told the Governor, they were naming him as a thief and thug, now they realised this mistake and are saying let him go? This is because 3 days ago we had apprised the Governor. We now want all police accused in the case to be charged under 295-A and want all of them dismissed. I can't believe the West Bengal Government is still justifying this incident, saying they acted under law. It is shameful. You can't justify this act, this is a community that has always been ready to give their lives for the nation. I am ashamed that today standing on Rabindranath Tagore's land, this has happened. The people in power are deaf, dumb and blind," said Sirsa.

Sikh man roughed-up by Mamata Cops

A 43-year-old Sikh man, identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhatinda and a retired officer of the Paramilitary forces was allegedly manhandled by the West Bengal Police during the BJP's 'Nabbana Chalo' Rally in which the man's Turban was pulled off. The police claimed that he was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued". It also said that the police officer concerned had asked him to "put his turban back before the arrest". The incident has caused massive outrage by the Sikh Community and the BJP leaders who had organised the rally remarking how even the brave soldiers who had served the nation were not spared in the TMC's regime. Balwinder Singh has been sent to police custody till Monday.

The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

