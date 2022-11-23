'People Laugh': Amit Shah Calls Out AAP's Freebie Promises, Says No Takers In Gujarat

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party announcing freebies in the Gujarat poll campaign and said that people of the state laugh at the AAP.

Speaking to Arnab Goswami over AAP's freebie politics in the Gujarat poll campaigning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Gujarat's budget is Rs.2,42,000 crore. Until now, promises worth Rs.3,72,000 crore have been made till now (by AAP). People won't buy this. They are giving cards, we have already delivered."

#AmitShahSpeaksToArnab | Union Home Minister @AmitShah calls out the freebie culture, says no takers in Gujarat for these promises. Catch it all on the biggest election interview of the year, here - https://t.co/VoABR39Ncx pic.twitter.com/l9c4t15OD1 — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

Adding further Shah said that the BJP government provided LPG gas cylinders, toilets and electricity to every household and also made arrangements for free medical treatments. "We have provided gas, toilet, and electricity to every household and made arrangements for free medical treatment," Shah said.

The BJP leader also lashed out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for saying that they would provide free education in Gujarat if voted to power. "They are saying we will teach free of cost. In Gujarat, primary education is free since 1960. Everyone knows that primary education is free here. There are no fees. They don't know it but the people of Gujarat know it. The people laugh."

Shah on AAP factor in Gujarat elections

Amit Shah called Congress the main Opposition on the ground in Gujarat and rejected that there is an AAP factor in the Gujarat assembly elections. Calling AAP a factor only in media, Shah said, "After the formation of Gujarat state, three big parties tried to create a triangle. To begin with, Chimanlal Patel formed his party- Kisan Mazdoor Lok Paksha and tried to create a triangle. He failed and had to wind up the party. After that, Shankarsinh Vaghela who became the Gujarat CM with Congress support attempted this once. He failed and had to wind up the party. After that, Keshubhai Patel also made an attempt and he had to wind up the party. Not even one of them could cross 5 (seats). It is not the habit of Gujarat (to have a three-way contest)."

"Because it is (the main opposition) on the ground. Congress is in opposition in the Gujarat Assembly. It is on the ground as well. There can be a decrease or increase in their vote share. But their base is still there," Shah said.

