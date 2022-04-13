People Listen To Him For Entertainment: Sharad Pawar On MNS Chief's Ban Loudspeaker Demand

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday took a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray and said that people attend Raj Thackeray's speech for the purpose of entertainment. He further added that the MNS chief's speech did not include real issues.

Speaking to reporters on Raj Thackeray's speech on Wednesday, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, "Raj Thackeray's speech did not include real issues. He did not address the issues of common people. Sharad Pawar then took a jibe at the MNS chief and said, "People attend the speech of Raj Thackeray just for entertainment purposes."

'Raj Thackeray's statement is misleading'

Rajya Sabha Member Sharad Pawar said Raj Thackeray blames me for not taking the name of Shivaji Maharaj. "This is wrong," Pawar asserted. He said that he respects Shivaji Maharaj a lot and that there is no truth in Raj Thackeray's claims. "I respect Shivaji Maharaj a lot. He is misleading in his statements against me," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

When asked about Raj Thackeray's ultimatum on loudspeakers, the Nationalist Congress Party's chief, Pawar, said that the government would seriously think about the matter. He blamed Thackeray for not talking about the real issues. "The state government should think about this seriously (on MNS warning, shut down loudspeakers in mosques till May 3). It's time to speak on inflation and unemployment, but no one speaks on it," Pawar said. He also said, "Voters of Maharashtra have given a befitting reply to Raj Thackeray by not giving votes to his party."

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques till May 3. MNS chief Raj Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray further threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to listen to him.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

However, reacting to Thackeray's ultimatum on the use of loudspeakers in mosques, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday that Thackeray should not be given much importance. Also, hitting out at MNS president Raj Thackeray, after his Thane rally, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made it clear that no one needs to teach his party about Hindutva. Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai on Wednesday, he also snubbed the MNS supremo by asserting that only the late Balasaheb Thackeray had the power to give ultimatums in Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut claimed that BJP is using Raj Thackeray as it doesn't have the gumption of taking the MVA government head-on.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane exuded happiness in the MNS chief finally adopting BJP's stance. He told the media, "Raj Thackeray had taken this stance as per the BJP line. BJP leaders such as Prasad Lad, Pravin Darekar, and Mohit Kamboj have taken up the loudspeaker issue in different ways. MNS also liked this issue and that's why it has raised this issue after us. I feel that Raj Thackeray has started liking BJP's stance now."