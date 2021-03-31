People Of Assam Know Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Vadra Are Seasonal Birds': MoS Jitender Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday, March 28, took a swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their recent visits to the state of Assam ahead of the Assembly elections, saying that the two are "seasonal birds"

Referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Assam earlier this month when she made headlines after attempting to pluck tea leaves with estate workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region said, "Plucking tea leaves in the off-season will not help Congress. The people of Assam know that they are 'mausmi parinde' (seasonal birds) who come for votes and disappear later. But BJP workers remain here. They are the first to visit whenever natural disasters occur."

Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are ''Seasonal Birds'': Dr Jitendra Singh

The BJP leader, ahead of the second phase of polling in Assam that will take place on April 1, asserted that the citizens of Assam are aware of whom to trust and vote for. He said, "Prime Minister Modi has visited Assam around 46 times in last six years so people know whom to believe and whom to vote for." Singh added, "Our agenda is clear - we will save the culture of Assam. During last election in 2016, Congress used to say that if BJP comes to power they will force you to change your way of life, even your food habits. But in the last five years, our government has done very well."

'People have already made up their minds': MoS PMO on 2nd phase voting in Assam

In response to Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would not be enforced, Singh said that he was misguiding the public. Union Minister also dismissed the concerns posed by the Congress about advertisements placed in eight major newspapers by BJP national president JP Nadda and other top leaders. He opined, "People have already made up their minds and we expect the same in the next phase. Congress can say anything. I am telling you, after the second phase of election they will start blaming EVM."

On April 1, the second phase of voting will take place, followed by the third phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2. The first round of voting took place on March 27th, with 79.93% of registered voters casting ballots.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: PTI/AP/ANI)