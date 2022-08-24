'People Of Bihar Are Watching': Rabri Devi Reacts To CBI Raids On RJD Leaders In Patna

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on four Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders apart from Lalu Yadav's brother-in-law Subhash Yadav on Wednesday in connection with the land-for-jobs-scam case, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi denounced the action of the central agency and declared that they won't be scared of CBI.

Speaking to reporters in Patna over CBI raids on RJD leaders, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi said, "They're sacred. A new government has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, are with us."

"We have the majority in both houses. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared because of CBI. This is not the first time raids are taking place. The people of Bihar are our family. They are watching everything", she added.

CBI raids on multiple RJD leaders

On Wednesday morning, CBI conducted raids at the homes of four key RJD leaders who are closely affiliated with party supremo Lalu Yadav just before the important floor test in Bihar in relation to the land-for-jobs-scam case. In Patna, these searches were conducted at the homes of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, and Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad along with Lalu Yadav's brother-in-law Subhash Yadav.

Speaking to the media on the CBI raids, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "Useless to say that it's a raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) and what's happening here? It has become predictable".

Adding further, he said, "Our Deputy CM had said in the meeting yesterday that they will reach this level now. It didn't take even 24 hours. They stooped down even lower. What is this anger? That a government didn't run as per you? That it changed the alliance for public welfare?"

Floor test for Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar

On the floor of the Bihar Assembly, the recently established Mahagathbandhan government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is up for a vote of confidence. To demonstrate the Grand Alliance's majority on the house floor, a confidence resolution will be introduced during a special Assembly session that will be held today, August 24.

Notably, the vote of confidence comes days after Kumar walked out of the NDA alliance and his party, JD(U), joined hands with Congress and the RJD. On August 10, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the CM for the eighth time, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his deputy.