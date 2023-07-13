People Of Country Won't Tolerate BJP's Attempt To Stop Rahul Gandhi In Parliament, Says Congress Leader Randhawa

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said the BJP tried to suppress the voice of party leader Rahul Gandhi but ended up losing Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka in the assembly elections.

The same will repeat in the upcoming Rajasthan state elections, he added.

Randhawa, the in-charge for the Congress in Rajasthan, was speaking to the media as the party observed a day-long "maun vrat", or silent protest, at the Shaheed Smarak here in solidarity with Gandhi, who has been disqualified from Parliament after his conviction in a defamation case.

"The BJP can stop Rahul Gandhi from speaking in Parliament but party workers and people of the country will not tolerate this," he said.

"You have seen the result of silencing (Gandhi) in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly elections. The verdict was given by the people, and wherever there are elections, the result will be the same," Randhawa said, exuding confidence that the Congress will register a victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The protest was attended by PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, state ministers including Pratap Singh and Tika Ram Jully, party MLAs, office bearers and workers. They wore a black band on their arms during the dharna.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress leader Sachin Pilot targeted the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, saying there is a "conspiracy" to put pressure on people who advocate democracy and expose those in power.

Later in the evening, PCC chief Dotasra said there is an atmosphere of fear in the country under the BJP rule.

He said the Congress will win in states where the assembly elections are due later this year, as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The kind of atmosphere prevailing in the country is worrying for democracy. Democratic values are degrading and constitutional institutions are being misused to suppress the voice of opposition leaders," he said.

Dotasra said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had only asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his "relationship" with industrialist Gautam Adani.

The PCC chief alleged that Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha was a conspiracy by the BJP because he had asked questions to Modi.

PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said the "maun vrat" was observed from 10 am to 5 pm in support of Gandhi's "fearless and uncompromising politics".