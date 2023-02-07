'Tripura Got Nothing Under CPI(M) Rule', Says Rajnath Singh During Vijay Sankalp Rally

Addressing BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Unakoti district in the poll-bound Tripura on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the people of Tripura have made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “hero” from “zero”. The Defence Minister also hailed the former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb and said he was a dynamic Chief Minister of the state.

"Tripura is a small state and the people of the state have witnessed several ups and downs. They have an unbreakable bond with India. Connectivity was a difficult part for the people of Tripura, BJP has solved that problem since 2018," Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Now, the citizens of the state can see Parivartan (development). Today, Tripura is doing the work to provide electricity to Bangladesh," Defence Minister added.

'Under the CPI(M) rule, Tripura got nothing': Rajnath Singh

Speaking about recent developments in Tripura under Manik Saha-led government, Rajnath Singh said, "We opened Vandhan Kendras in the interior jungles of Tripura to boost skill upgradation. We hope that the people of Tripura give us the chance to serve them again in the upcoming elections."

Lashing out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Defence Minister said, "Under CPI(M) Tripura got nothing, with the BJP government since 2018, the state got water, washrooms and electricity. More than 12 lakh people have received an Ayushman Bharat card."

Tripura Assembly Elections

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 16 and the last date for filing nominations was January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

It is worth noting that the saffron party formed its government in the northeastern state for the first time in 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The saffron party won 36 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura five years ago.