People of UP will bid farewell to opposition parties after election: Maurya

Agra, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that after March 10 people of state will bid a farewell to Samajwadi Party alliance, Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

He said before 2017 the state was reeling under lawlessness, “goondaism”, “mafiasm”, riots and incidents of kidnapping.

He said people of the state were forced to leave UP due to “goondaism” of Samajwadi Party.

Maurya was in the city to campaign for BJP candidates from Bah, Fatehabad, and Fatehpur Sikri seats.

"As the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, nobody had to leave UP. Only those malcontents are leaving UP, who used to torture innocent people,” he said. "In 2022, SP chief is dreaming of winning 403 seats, but they would also lose 47 seats they had won in the 2017 assembly election of UP," he said.

He claimed that no goons can afford to commit “land grab” any more or cause riots.

"Now the reign of goondas, mafias has ended from Uttar Pradesh," Maurya said.

He alleged that among the SP list of candidates, there are people who are either in jail or out on bail.

“BJP has done development of all under its ‘sabka saath-sabka vikas’ without any discrimination between Hindu-Muslim and others.

“All are equal for us. We have also provided ration to Hindus, as well as Muslims,” he said.

He said that in the previous state assembly election power crisis was the main issue.

"But the opposition parties have no courage to make issues of power cuts, poor roads, law and order in this election," he said. PTI COR VN VN

