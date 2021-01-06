'People Rejected Opposition's Lies, Trusted PM Modi's Leadership': Rajeev Chandrashekhar

The people of Karnataka rejected the Opposition’s ‘politics of lies’ and expressed their trust in BJP and in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said party leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Wednesday.

Announcing the results of the recently held gram panchayat elections in Karnataka, the BJP MP said that the people have given a decisive mandate to the saffron party, even in the backdrop of false campaigns led by the Opposition to defame the Modi government.

“The BJP has faced two major challenges in the last year. One was the COVID-19, while the other was politics of destabilisation and hypocrisy by the Opposition, over issues like CAA and the recent farm bills." "But, the overwhelming response from the voters of Karnataka proves that the citizens are rejecting negative politics and trusting the development politics of the BJP, under the PM’s leadership,” said Chandrashekhar in a press conference.

Recalling the party’s landslide victory in the 2019 assembly elections, he said, the Karnataka voters gave a mandate to BJP and to PM Modi, with a vote share of 58.38%. As many as 25 out of the total 28 seats were won by the saffron party candidates, while Congress and JDS candidates managed to win one seat each, he added.

“Even today, voters gave a decisive mandate to PM Modi’s leadership in the local gram panchayat elections. These polls were held in the backdrop of anti-farm bill protests. As per the results, 55.4% of Gram Panchayats have supported BJP. The response reflects the citizens’ trust in the BJP and in the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa,” he said.

"Farmers of Karnataka trust PM Modi"

The BJP MP further said that the farmers of the state have given a ‘clear signal’ that they trust the unrelenting efforts by PM Modi towards their welfare through various schemes over the years. “They also believe that the farm bills will release them from the clutches of the middlemen and paves the way for a more prosperous future,” he added.

Chandrashekhar asserted that the people of India want good governance and development, which is evident in the election results favouring the saffron party over the past year.

“In the last 12 months, every election held in the state have been in favour of BJP. Out of the 17 MLA by-elections, BJP legislators have been won 14 while the Congress won only 2. Moreover, BJP has won all the 4 MLC elections. Many of these polls were held amid false campaigns including those around CAA, Bengaluru violence. Each time the voters have rejected the politics of violence, lies, u-turn and hypocrisy and trusted PM’s governance,” he said.

