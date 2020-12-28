People Reposed Faith In PM Modi: Smriti Irani On BJP's Sweeping Victory In Arunachal Polls

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday thanked the people for BJP's unprecedented victory in the recently held panchayat elections across various states of the country. She said that people belonging to the rural areas have reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also said that the BJP has created history in the DDC elections held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, Irani said, “With the resolution of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, BJP workers across the country led by PM Narendra Modi have recorded an unprecedented victory in 8 local bodies, assembly elections in Bihar and by-polls in 11 states.”

After voting on 22 December in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has won 187 out of 242 Zilla Panchayat seats so far. Also, 6,450 members of our Gram Panchayat have come to the state, she added.

Attacking the performance of the Opposition, the Union Minister said, “BJP has also registered its victory in Pasighat Municipal Council. In comparison, Congress is reduced to 2 seats. In the Gram Panchayat too, the condition of Congress is the same as its outgoing president in Amethi. Moreover, the District Panchayat election in Goa created history. Out of 48 seats, BJP won 33 seats. Today, the political parties in Delhi who are sitting on a wheelchair jam have been reduced to just one seat.”

People of J&K opted for development

The BJP leader said BJP workers who won the Bodoland Territorial Council 2020 elections alongside its allies UPPL and GSP. She also said that BJP created history by winning 75 seats in the DDC elections of Jammu and Kashmir, further strengthening the confidence of PM Modi among the people.

“When Section 370 was lifted, it was said that rivers of blood will flow in the region, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir opted for the development and that reflected in the DDC elections. We thank the people J&K,” she said.

Referring to the Hyderabad Corporation election, Irani said, "In the last election of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, BJP won just 4 seats, this time it won 12 times more seats an created a history through victory over 48 seats".

On the agricultural laws, the Union Minister said, 'Ever since the agrarian reform bill was passed by the country's Parliament, opposition parties have been trying to spread an illusion. Their accusation is that the rural people of the country are expressing their suffering in front of the Government. But the figures show how farmers, villagers, housewives and the general public have reinstated their faith in the Prime Minister and in BJP in the recent elections.

