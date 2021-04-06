People Suffered Due To Bhaipo Service Tax: PM Modi Continues Onslaught On Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday continued his onslaught on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his public rally in West Bengal's Howrah. PM Modi reminded the people about the Bengal syndicate audiotapes which surfaced a few days ago revealing the alleged extortion syndicate that is prevailing in the state. PM Modi accused Mamata Banerjee of breaking the trust of the people while levelling charges of corruption on her Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

PM Modi said TMC is threatening the people by saying 'Amra dekhe nebo' meaning - 'We will see', whereas BJP says 'Amra seva korbo' meaning 'We will serve.'

"Didi has accused you (voters) of taking money and selling your votes. Do you take money and vote? Did you come here for money? Isn't this your insult? Isn't Didi insulting you? You must respond to Didi's arrogance in the elections," PM Modi said.

"Didi, o didi, people of Bengal believed in you and you broke their trust. You broke the heart of the people of Bengal," PM Modi said while taking a swipe at Mamata Banerjee and later adding "Paaper Dhon prayaschite jaye" - meaning 'Money earned by committing sin goes to penance'. PM Modi further continued by saying, "Koila Dhule, maila jaye naa" meaning 'the coal, no matter how much it is washed, but it doesn't get cleaned'.

"Tape revealing Trinamool's syndicate is discussed in the country. How a construction syndicate developed from New Town. The whole country listened to how 'Bhaipo service tax' made things miserable in many cities of West Bengal including Howrah," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said, "Mamata Banerjee is not getting polling agents for elections. A few days back she was alleging that her polling agents were not allowed inside the polling booths, but now her polling agents have turned against her. Moreover, The women force - the sisters and mothers at the homes of the TMC workers have started putting pressure on the TMC members to go against TMC."

PM Modi said Didi has not implemented Central schemes in West Bengal. Centre sent money to fix the sewage system here, that money went to syndicate. Centre implemented RERA to strengthen people against construction mafia, it was implemented across the country, but Didi under the pressure of construction mafia, did not let it implement in Bengal. We brought PM Awas Yojana for people staying in hutments, but extortionists took it away."

Amid the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, PM Modi earlier in the day addressed a rally in Cooch Behar and lashed out at the West Bengal chief minister for minority appeasement. As the West Bengal Assembly polls Phase-3 began on Tuesday i.e, April 6, voting has begun in 31 constituencies across key districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas. The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 per cent and the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

