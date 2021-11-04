People voted against price rise, apathy towards farmers in Rajasthan bypolls: Pilot

Jodhpur, Nov 3 (PTI) Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said policies of the BJP led to its defeat in the bypolls to two Assembly seats in the state, with people voting on issues of price rise and apathy towards farmers.

The BJP lost the bypolls to Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar seats, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

"The height of anger against the BJP can be gauged from the fact that in both constituencies, BJP candidates were nowhere in the race, securing third and fourth place," Pilot said.

People have voted against the rising prices of commodities and fuel, and apathy towards farmers, the Congress leader told reporters.

He said the BJP was not capable of ruling even when it was in power and the recent results in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan gave a clear indication that the Congress is the only hope for people.

"Today, the Congress is steadily growing under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. People frustrated with the autocratic rule of the BJP are looking up to the Congress for change,” Pilot said, claiming that his party will return to power in the state in next Assembly polls.

Pilot was in Jodhpur’s Bilara to express condolences at former minister Madhav Singh Diwan's residence on the demise of his son and former secretary of the Rajastha Youth Congress, Mohabbat Singh Nimbole. PTI COR RDK RDK

