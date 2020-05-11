'People Want More Relaxations Than Those Given In Lockdown 3.0': Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Monday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij opined that a majority of the people in the state wanted more relaxations pertaining to work and business. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown shall end on May 17. At the same time, he demanded a new law to punish individuals not following novel coronavirus containment measures. Maintaining that the economic issues are interlinked, Vij contended that their was a need to frame laws to ensure that people remain safe from the virus and also continue their work. So far, Haryana has recorded 703 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

Anil Vij remarked, "The situation in Haryana is under control. Our numbers had increased from the districts adjoining Delhi. But, we sealed the borders and the number of cases is now decreasing. A majority of the people want relaxations pertaining to work and business. People want more relaxation than those given in lockdown 3.0. To ensure that both life and livelihood are maintained, it is necessary that we follow the coronavirus prevention measures such as keeping 6 feet distance, wearing a mask. It has been seen that people are not following these measures completely. There has to be a law mandating punishment and fine so that people follow these measures."

He added, "All this is interlinked.The industrialist is saying that we have no money to pay the workers. The worker is saying that I have no money to eat food. The industrialist is saying that there is no demand for work. We have to learn to live with coronavirus. We have to make laws to ensure that we are safe from coronavirus and continue our work and business."

COVID-19 crisis

Currently, there are 67,152 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 20,917 patients have recovered while 2206 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health mentioned that 4213 new cases and 97 casualties had been reported in the last 24 hours. After 1,559 persons recovered in the same period, India's COVID-19 recovery rate surged to 31.15%.

The total number of recoveries is 20917, 44029 people are under active medical supervision. In last 24 hours, there were 4213 new cases & 1559 recoveries. Recovery rate is now at 31.15%. Total number of cases is at 67,152: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cVWiV9fOvn — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

