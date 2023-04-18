People Will Never Accept 'Mahathagbandhan': Anurag Thakur Slams Uddhav-Congress Meet

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a swipe at an alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray - led Shiv Sena faction and Congress and said that people will never accept the "Mahathagbandhan". He also spoke on the speculation regarding the possible alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and Sharad Pawar's NCP, saying that discussion keeps happening in the corridor of politics.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, BJP leader and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said all the corrupt parties are trying to take each other's help. The Minister said this in response to Congress Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal's meeting with Uddhav Thackeray.

"All corrupt parties are trying to take each other's help. But people have never accepted this 'Mahathagbandhan' and they never will. Because their whole identity is without any policy, leader or leadership. They (Opposition) are just trying to cover up their corruption, prevent themselves from going to jail and keep their political existence alive," the BJP leader said.

When asked about speculation that NCP and BJP will form an alliance, Thakur said, "Discussion keep happening in the corridors of politics. Some news should be enjoyed."

Uddhav Thackeray meets KC Venugopal

On Monday, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal met Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai. During this meeting, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and Bhai Jagtap were also present.

Interacting with the media, Venugopal said, "We have only one issue, to fight against the dictatorial Modi government. Shiv Sena, Congress and other parties have their own ideologies but the country is in great crisis at this time. The country has not seen such a situation before. All the opposition are together on this. We talked about it and we all will fight together... I have requested Uddhavji to come to Delhi to meet Sonia ji. Then Rahul Gandhi will also definitely visit Mumbai."

कॉंग्रेसचे सरचिटणीस, खासदार के. सी. वेणुगोपाळ यांनी आज मातोश्री निवासस्थानी पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे यांची भेट घेतली. यावेळी खासदार संजय राऊत, काँग्रेस नेते बाळासाहेब थोरात, महाराष्ट्र काँग्रेस अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले, मुंबई काँग्रेस अध्यक्ष भाई जगताप, मुंबई काँग्रेस… pic.twitter.com/52Q0Ssbm7P — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) April 17, 2023

Thackeray also slammed his former ally and said, "We maintained a relationship with the BJP for 25-30 years, but they did not understand who was a friend and who was an opponent. We will together fight for democracy in the country."

"Last time when BJP chief JP Nadda came to Mumbai, he said that there will be only one party and that's BJP. This is the biggest betrayal to all other parties. The way they tried to finish Shiv Sena, & betrayed the party, they’re trying to do the same with other parties too," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)