People's Democratic Front Slams PAGD For 'creating Obstacles' In Peace Building In J&K

State Secretary of People's Democratic Front (PDF) Javed Beigh on Sunday slammed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for its demand of restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir as a pre-condition for holding of elections. Talking to a leading journal, the party leader said that the "so-called Kashmiri leadership" has been creating obstacles in achieving sustainable peace and stability in the union territory.

"Whenever there are windows of opportunities for the return of permanent and sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir valley, there are artificially manufactured obstacles created by so-called Kashmiri leadership themselves that have put Kashmir valley permanently in political instability, chaos and uncertainty," Beigh said.

He added, "The PAGD's recent declaration demanding the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir as a pre-condition for holding of elections in the UT once again demonstrates a stubborn attitude of Kashmir centric parties to always keep any issue relating to Kashmir valley in a state of dispute".

'Seats distributed unfairly in J&K': PDF State Secretary

Beigh also took the opportunity to point out that the delimitation of legislative assembly seats in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were distributed unfairly in favour of Kashmir valley and there was little parity in the distribution of legislative assembly seats among Kashmir valley, Jammu region and Ladakh. Reasoning his opinion, he said that the Jammu region had assembly seats for a population of over a million, while Kashmir was artificially granted many assembly segments with a population running in only thousands. He also complained about no political representation to nomadic tribal communities of Gujjar and Bakarwals living in Kashmir valley.

"The stubborn political leadership of Kashmir centric PAGD does not realize that such kind of hurdle creating behaviour eventually pushed Kashmir towards political instability and then an era of militancy that completely destroyed the Kashmir valley beyond recognition. PAGD must come out of its feudal mindset and outdated political manoeuvrings to try to usurp all political power to themselves," added Beigh.

Gupkar alliance demand restoration of statehood for J&K

On July 5, PAGD leaders had organised a meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Farooq Abdullah where the vice-chairperson of the PAGD Mehbooba Mufti, spokesman of the PAGD MY Tarigami, NC leader Justice(retd) Hasnain Masoodi participated, in Srinagar. The meeting was aimed to discuss the aftermath of PM Modi's all-party meeting.

Speaking of the all-party meeting held on June 24, a PAGD statement read, “The PAGD reiterated its commitment to fight together to reverse the unconstitutional and unacceptable changes foisted on the people of J&K on 5th August 2019 using all constitutional, legal, and political means at its disposal. PAGD's struggle for undoing these changes will continue as long as it takes while striving to achieve this objective as early as possible".

The statement further added, "As far as the restoration of statehood is concerned, it has been BJP's commitment on the floor of the Parliament & they must honour their word. So any assembly election must be held only after the restoration of full statehood for J&K. To this end the PAGD has decided to reach out to other political parties in J&K with a view to taking a common position on the issue".

(with inputs from ANI)