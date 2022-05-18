Moments after the Supreme Court ordered the convict's release in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, AG Perarivalan spoke to Republic on Wednesday and issued his first response. In his first statement post his release, Perarivalan highlighted how it was one 'lengthy fight', and thanked his family, especially his mother for the support throughout, which eventually led to his 'freedom'.

"I am just breathing the fresh air of freedom. I have to get used to breathing this in. For 31 years, my mind was occupied with this legal battle. I haven't spent time with my family yet, I am yet to spend time with my mother, father and everyone", Perarivalan said to the channel.

"Justice prevailed"

On being asked about the support he garnered from the political parties, Perarivalan said, "They all fought for justice...They stood behind justice, which is a significant deal. Without the support that I got from all of these allies, and these people, it would not have been possible for me to get my freedom."

"I fought for 31 years- this long hard battle. Hereon I believe that it won't be another hard 31 long-drawn years for others, and hope the order given today will set precedence. Definitely, I will say, the legal system will win. Justice will prevail," the convict said talking about the others undergoing life term in the case- Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Jayachandran and Nalini.

SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government asked the Governor to utilise the power under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution and grant a pardon to Perarivalan and other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The governor, however, referred the matter to the President of India, on which the President has to take a call. The decision of the apex court comes as a judgement on whether the Tamil Nadu governor was constitutionally right in referring Perarivalan's plea for pardon to the President of India without taking a decision.

The SC in its order noted that the Tamil Nadu government's decision to pardon the convicts was taken based on relevant considerations. The apex court also noted that no exercise under Article 161(Governor's power to grant pardons) can have an inexplicable delay and it can be subjected to judicial review. The Court further added that in the exercise of Article 142 ( extraordinary power to do complete justice), it is appropriate for the court to release the convict.