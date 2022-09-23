Petrol Bomb Attack On RSS Office In Kerala Caught On Camera Amid Tumult After NIA Raids

A petrol bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kerala’s Mattannur town in Kannur district on September 23. According to the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, two individuals can be seen coming on a two-wheeler and one of them rushed towards the RSS office and hurled the petrol bomb. Subsequently, both the attackers, who remain unknown, fled the spot. Police is investigating the incident.

As a result of the attack, the window panes were broken and the bed in the office was found to be ruined and stained with petrol, the visuals showed. The attack follows the strike announced by the Popular Front of India (PFI) today, September 23 in Kerala, against the country-wide raids conducted under the leadership of NIA on September 22 at PFI's offices, residences and various other locations followed by arrests of its leaders.

Violence during PFI’s hartal on September 23

The PFI called for a shutdown in Kerala on September 23 against the arrest of its members by the NIA on September 22. In various other parts of the state, the roads were seen deserted this morning with few people on the roads. The police said stone pelting incidents were reported from several locations in the state, apart from attacks on police officials, who were targeted by the protesters. The Kerala High Court took suo motu cognisance of the bandh declaration Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar said despite its 2019 order, a call for a flash hartal was made yesterday by the PFI.

"The action of the aforementioned persons in calling for the hartal without following the procedure contemplated in our earlier order, prima facie, amounts to contempt of the directions of this Court in the order aforementioned," the court observed.

NIA raids against PFI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in coordination with ED, state police forces raided PFI-related locations and leaders at over 15 states in the country and also arrested 106 PFI cadres, informed sources.

The NIA conducted searches in connection with five specific cases registered by the agency following, "continued inputs and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

Several cases have been filed against the members, leaders of the PFI for alleged involvement in violent acts across many states in India.