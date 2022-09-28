PFI Affiliate Linked To Left Ally? BJP Demands Kerala Ports Minister's Resignation

Following the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates on Tuesday, BJP demanded the resignation of Kerala Minister Ahammad Devarkovil. Elected to Kozhikode South in the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls, he is the general secretary of the Indian National League, a coalition partner in the Left Democratic Front. At present, Devarkovil holds the portfolios of Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet. BJP took umbrage at the fact that INL president Mohammad Soleiman is allegedly one of the trustees of Rehab India Foundation, a PFI affiliate that has been banned.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran remarked, "The Ports Minister in the LDF government is associated with the Rehab Foundation. The Indian National League's national president is the chairman of the Rehab Foundation which is funding the PFI. So, we urge Pinarayi Vijayan to expel Ahamed Devarkovil from the Ministry and expel INL from the LDF. Because INL is supporting the PFI."

One of the trustees of Rehab India Foundation, now banned by GoI, is Prof Muhammed Sulaiman. He is also the NP of Indian National League. INL is a coalition partner of the LDF.



Ahammad Devarkovil, incharge of Ports, Museums and Archeology, is the GS of INL.



See the terror link? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 28, 2022

PFI banned for 5 years

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, the PFI and its affiliate organizations were banned under UAPA for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations". This comes in the wake of massive pan-India raids against the PFI in which multiple people were arrested.

On September 22, the ED, NIA and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized. While 45 PFI cadres were arrested, over 270 more members were taken into custody a day earlier.