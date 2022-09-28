'PFI Ban Unconstitutional': SDPI President Refers To Govt Action As 'undeclared Emergency'

As the central government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates under UAPA for 5 years by declaring them an "unlawful association", the political arm of the banned PFI--Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has termed the action as 'unconstitutional'. It is pertinent to mention that the Centre is likely to approach the Election Commission to prohibit the SDPI.

'PFI ban unconsitutional': SDPI state president

SDPI state president P Abdul Hameed claimed that the government's action cannot be justified as all the leveled allegations of terror and anti-national activities are 'baseless'. He further said that the PFI has wide support across the country and it can challenge the decision of ban on the outfit. "This move is an undeclared emergency by the BJP regime", he added.

Miffed over the ban, SDPI's national president MK Faizy said there is an "undeclared emergency" in the country. Even after the NIA said that it recovered a "Hit-List" during the raids against the PFI, the SDPI chief called the action against the outfit an "undeclared emergency".

Further, in the official release, the SDPI claims that the central regime has "ruthlessly suppressed freedom of speech, protests, and organisations". Faizy accused the Union Government of misusing the investigating agencies and called all secular parties and people to oppose the ruling BJP government and 'save democracy', according to the SDPI press release.

Ban on PFI and Associates is Part of Undeclared Emergency by the BJP regime#PFI @PFIOfficial @MKFaisy pic.twitter.com/WtVvnMD2zJ — SDPI (@sdpofindia) September 28, 2022

Formed in 2009, SDPI is a political party and was registered with the Election Commission in April 2010. The outfit has gained footprints in Kerala and has been growing over the years. It is believed that SDPI is working in cahoots with the Left government in Kerala and has been opposing Congress' ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). In the 2020 Kerala civic body elections, the SDPI managed to win 100-odd seats.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union government banned the PFI and its affiliate organizations for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

