PFI Banned, Former J&K DyCM Kavinder Gupta Hails Modi Govt's "zero Tolerance For Terror"

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta hailed the zero-tolerance approach of the Narendra Modi government after it banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities. Speaking to Republic TV on the landmark step, Gupta said the former governments had a soft approach toward the radical outfit but the BJP-led Centre remains intolerant to organisations that support terror.

"The Central government has taken praiseworthy and timely action. This is the result of the Centre's zero tolerance toward terrorism. For 70 years these organisations had been trying to destroy the country. The previous governments always supported them and had a softer approach. But the present government is intolerant of organizations that support and spread terrorism," the BJP leader said.

Highlighting the importance of the PFI ban, Gupta said it would send a stern message to the external forces that have been trying to create unrest in the country by funding terrorism.

The Central government has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India and its affiliate organizations for a period of five years.

PFI banned for five years in India

In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the government believes that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country, and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.

It continues "propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of society" intending to create disaffection against the country, it said.

"And whereas, the central government for the above-mentioned reasons is firm of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the PFI, it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts to be an unlawful association with immediate effect," the home ministry notification read.

Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in exercise of the powers under the UAPA.