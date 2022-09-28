'PFI Defamed Faith, Radicalised Muslim Youths': Sufi Islamic Board Welcomes 5-year Ban

The Sufi Islamic Board on Wednesday welcomed the Central government's move to ban the Popular Front of India, an organisation it said "defamed Islam, defied its teachings and radicalised Muslim youth" of the country. Calling it a victory for the community, the Board's National Spokesperson Kashish Wasi said that PFI misused the term 'jihad' against the country.

"We are happy that the government of India has taken action against the PFI. The outfit was against Islam. They were misusing jihad against India and misleading the Muslim youth. My organization and I had been fighting against this outfit for several years. We even released handouts advising the community to beware of the PFI. We will continue to fight against every outfit that defames Islam and radicalises the youth," he said.

Wasi added, "if the right teachings were instilled, the right message was given and the youth were not misled, we would not have to see this day. Today people have understood where the PFI was getting funds from and how it was using it. They have been named in a long list of cases. It was necessary to ban them."

The move to ban PFI was also welcomed by Maulana Shahbuddin, National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, who said that India is a homeland of Sufis and it should give out a message of peace. "PFI ban was the right decision," he added.

PFI banned in India for five years

In a landmark move, the Union government today imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India and its affiliate organizations for a period of five years. In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Home Ministry said the government believes that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country, and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.

It continues "propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of society" intending to create disaffection against the country. It is, therefore, necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts to be an unlawful association with immediate effect," the notification read.

Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

Image: PTI