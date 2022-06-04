'PFI Is An Organisation Of Pakistan': Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Makes Massive Claim

'Popular Front of India (PFI) is an organisation of Pakistan', alleged Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika in a massive claim on Saturday. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Hazarika claimed that maximum members of the PFI were 'related to Pakistan' and were 'anti-national'.

The Assam Minister further claimed that the members of the PFI were trying to create upheaval in the entire country India, specifically in Kerala, and called it a 'very serious issue'.

"In Assam also, they are trying to destabilise but we are confident that they will not be able to succeed...Our government is very very serious about it. We are strict on them," the minister said as the radical organisation protested against the Enforcement Directorate attaching bank accounts of its members.

ED attaches bank accounts of PFI members

On June 1, the ED announced that it had provisionally attached 23 PFI bank accounts and 10 bank accounts of PFI's front organization Rehab India Foundation (RIF) having a collective balance of Rs 68.62 lakh under section 5 of the PMLA. During the course of the investigation, the ED discovered that more than Rs 60 crore had been deposited in the bank accounts of the PFI since 2009 and more than half of the same was deposited in cash. Similarly, Rs 58 crore was deposited in Rehab India Foundation (RIF)'s accounts from 2010 onwards.

Alleging that the PFI has indulged in the laundering of proceeds of crime in active collusion with other accused persons, it accused the organisation of having a well-structured presence in the Gulf countries for mobilisation of funds. For instance, the central agency asserted that funds are transferred from abroad to the bank accounts of the PFI's sympathisers, office-bearers, members and their relatives in India and then channelled to the bank accounts of the outfit, RIF and its associates. According to the ED, an attempt was being made to project this movement of funds as legitimate transfers.