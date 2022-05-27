PFI Wades Into Gyanvapi Row; Releases Statement Saying 'SC Restrictions Disappointing'

Wading into the Gyanvapi row on Thursday, the Popular Front of India (PFI) called upon the people of the country to resist purported moves to capture mosques. A resolution was passed in this regard at the National Executive Council meeting of PFI on May 23 and 24. The outfit accused RSS-linked organizations of initiating the recent petitions pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura and contended that the courts should not have entertained them in the first place owing to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

This law prohibited the courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947, with the exception of the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute. In a press release, the PFI stated, "The apex court itself ratifying the restriction on Muslims in the use of Wudu Khana of Gyanvapi mosque was disappointing. The courts did not even bother to verify the truth of such claims with facts and evidence, which has created the impression that anyone everywhere in the country can make similar claims about any place of worship".

Resist the moves against Muslim places of worship: Popular Front. #PressRelease pic.twitter.com/XYEtqJgaHE — Popular Front of India (@PFIOfficial) May 26, 2022

What is the Gyanvapi row?

This case pertains to a petition filed by 5 women seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the SC directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter.

In this order, it ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered but clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances. The matter will come up for hearing in the SC on July 21. Meanwhile, on May 26, the Varanasi District Court started hearing arguments on the maintainability aspect and adjourned the matter to May 30. It also gave liberty to both sides to file objections to the report of the court commissioner on the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.