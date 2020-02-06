PFI Link With AAP: WhatsApp Chats Of Sanjay Singh & PFI Surface, Cong's Udit Raj Denies

The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered an explosive revelation exposing a possible relationship between Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the PFI. Republic TV has accessed exclusive WhatsApp chats between AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Mohammed Parvez Ahmed, who has been the President of the Delhi state unit of the PFI. The PFI has been under the constant scrutiny of the ED for the funds that they received and their role in the anti-CAA riots in Uttar Pradesh.

Now further political links have emerged between the PFI and the AAP. The WhatsApp chats that were accessed showed clear conversations between him and Sanjay Singh over the past few months. Parvez Ahmed has also affirmed his conversations with the AAP leader to the ED.

Congress links with PFI?

The links of Congres leaders have also been allegedly been found with the PFI. Congress MP Udit Raj, however, denied this stating that he was unaware if he had ever met any PFI member.

"I have not met any PFI member. If in a group they came and meet me maybe. Many people were there at Shaheen Bagh. I am not omnipresent, will you know who a PFI member is when you are sitting with thousands in a meeting?" said Congress MP Udit Raj.

ED questions PFI funds

The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India. Nine bank accounts belong to Rehab India Foundation, an organization associated with PFI and the same organization has opened 37 bank accounts in the name of 17 different people and organization. It has been alleged that, to dodge the investigating agencies, about Rs 120 crore were deposited in 73 accounts, but the accounts were emptied leaving a nominal amount in the accounts.

