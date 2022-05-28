PFI Man Attacks Judiciary Post Kerala HC's Observation; 'Judges Wearing Saffron Underwear'

After the Kerala High Court expressed its shock over children being used in political and religious rallies, a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader made a rather distasteful comment on the judiciary on Saturday. In a video accessed by Republic, the state committee member of the PFI said that the courts were getting shocked pretty soon these days. The member, identified as Yahya Thangal, went on to elaborate on the reason, saying that it was because the judges were wearing 'saffron underwear'.

"Courts are getting shocked so fast nowadays. After hearing slogans at the Allapuzha PFI rally, High Court judges are shocked. Do you know the reason? The underwear worn by judges if it is saffron, obviously they will feel the heat. It will may you worried. It will burn you. We are fully aware it will disturb you," said Yahya Thangal, a state committee member of PFI.

Kerala HC expresses shock over child raising provocative slogans at PFI rally

At PFI's rally in Kerala's Alappuzha, provocative slogans were raised. What, however, caught everyone's attention was a video, in which a minor boy sitting on the shoulder of a man was heard shouting, "(Hindus) should buy rice and flowers for their rites. Oh! I forgot one thing. (Christians) should also buy incense for their last rites. Here comes...here comes...your butchers. If you want to live here, live decently. Otherwise, we know how to implement Azadi. If you want to live here, live decently."

After a person named Vijayakumar PK complained about these provocative slogans, the Kerala Police registered an FIR against PFI Alappuzha district chief Navasm, district secretary Mujeeb and others. They were booked under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(b) (Act against the public tranquillity), 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 120(O) of Kerala Police Act.

Also, a search began for the child, and his family who were after a week traced in Kochi. While his mother was let off, his father, who happens to be a PFI member was arrested. The child will be sent for counselling.

On Saturday, while adjudicating a group of cases involving minors and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act expressed concerns about children being used in political and religious rallies and made to raise provocative slogans. A single bench of Justice P Gopinath wondered if using children for such activities was legal. "I just want to know if there is any law which prohibits this. These children will grow up with hatred inside them," he had said.

Politics over PFI's remark on the judiciary

Condemning the statement of the PFI state committee member, Congress' Rashid Alvi went on another tangent to say, "It is my considered opinion there should be reform in judiciary, over the appointment of High Court judges. High Court judges should have no ideologies."

Tanveer Ahmad, the spokesperson of the Janata Dal-Secular, said, "What does PFI stand for? PFI stands for dividing the community and creating hatred...PFI is definitely an unspoken and unwritten partner of BJP and RSS. They play the communal card, and it always benefits. A common Muslim always wants the people to stay together, secularism to thrive..."

Taking strong objection to the statement, BJP national spokesperson and Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia said 'every judge that takes oath in India has upholding the law in their veins'.