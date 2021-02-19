PFI Provokes On Ram Temple Donation; MoS MEA Tells Organisation 'to Respect Constitution'

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Friday hit out at the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its leader Anis Ahmed for provocative remarks on Ram Mandir donation drive. Ahmed, General Secretary of the PFI while addressing a gathering on 'Popular Front Day 2021' in Karnataka on Thursday said that Muslims should not donate for the construction of the Ram temple because that is an "RSS mandir."

'Respect the constitution & land of law'

Minister of State for External Affairs Muraleedharan while speaking to Republic Media Network said this is how the PFI has been luring innocent Muslim youth into their fold. He asserted that India is the most democratic country where "every minority has the right to live and has equal opportunities."

"This is how the PFI has been luring innocent Muslim youth into their fold and creating martyrs out of them, asking them and motivating them to fight against their country and when the law catches up on them, they try to create a scenario and portray them as martyrs. But ultimately, they are all Indian citizens and they should be law-abiding citizens. They should respect the constitution and law of the land. So the Muslim youth, some of them who are perhaps innocent to believe and have confidence in these Popular Front leaders, should realise that this country is the most democratic country where every minority has the right to live and has equal opportunities," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded a ban on the organisation.

Facing ban, PFI provokes youth

Anis Ahmed, General Secretary, PFI, while addressing a rally at Ullal in Mangalore said, "From this stage, I am telling all of you, that all these people who are coming to your houses for collecting funds for Ram Temple, do not give them a single penny. Just boycott them the way you all boycotted the NRC (National Register for Citizens)."

"I want to say this to all the Muslim businessman and shop owners, that if you have even the slightest of courage, do not give a single rupee to all these RSS people who are asking for donations. This is because this is not a mandir for Ram, this is an RSS mandir and for that, not even a single brick should go from the money of Muslims," he added.

Even the Uttar Pradesh government has been demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), accusing it of inciting riots in the state during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

