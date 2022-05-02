PFI Slams Letter By Sufi Association, Claims RSS 'hired' It To Speak Against Them

After a Muslim body wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in riots across India, the radical outfit's Rajasthan secretary claimed that the PFI had always worked for the benefit of the country. Speaking to Republic, Taj Mohammad Pathan, PFI's Rajasthan secretary alleged that the BJP and RSS had 'hired' the Sufi Khanqah Association for making allegations against them, and claimed to have the support of the entire nation.

"PFI gives answers based on the work it does. The whole country knows what we did during COVID times, whenever a crisis has befallen our country we have worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the government. These people are hired, they only speak what BJP or RSS tell them to. They are neither Sufi nor have any relation to Sufism. In our Muslim community, they have no value. Today, the entire Indian Muslim community stands with PFI whereas 5 people probably stand with the Sufi outfit. The entire nation stands with the PFI," claimed Taj Mohammad Pathan.

"Whenever BJP and RSS work against Muslims, people like Sufi Islamic Board come and speak their language. Everyone has the right to speak in a secular nation. But we will answer them based on our work," he added.

PFI's claim of working towards nation-building comes even as the group's role in the Delhi riots comes under the scanner. Last week, Republic TV spoke exclusively to one of the accused persons who had been detained in connection with the incident, who alleged PFI hand in the Hanuman Jayanti violence. The accused had also claimed that key conspirator Ansar, who is also a history-sheeter, had PFI links. "Ansar invites them and takes photos and campaigns for them for money", the detained person claimed.

The outfit's role in the Khargone riots, the murder of RSS leader in Palakkad, loudspeaker provocation in Maharashtra as well as the Hijab row in Karnataka is also being probed by the respective governments.

Muslim group alleges PFI role in riots, writes to HM Shah

In a letter to HM Shah, Sufi Khanqah Association on Monday alleged that there was direct/indirect involvement of PFI in incidents of communal violence from the Hijab row, to the Ram Navami violence in North and West India. It revealed that since the launch of the Save democracy campaign by PFI on January 25, 2022, communal incidents had increased across the country, with the direct/indirect involvement of PFI. The letter also alleged that Ram Navami-led violence in North India may be repeated by the PFI in South India at the time of Eid.

"While admitting to the involvement of the PFI in the incidents of protests against the citizenship law in the speech given by Mo Shakeef at an iftar party of religious importance. Shakeef has made many such statements that are disturbing peace, law, and order. In this situation, it is necessary that strict action be taken against Shakeef, and proper arrangements be made by PFI to prevent possible incidents on Eid," the letter stated.