PFI Takes Out Rally In Kerala's Mallapuram With Men Dressed As RSS Cadre Chained & Paraded

In a shocking incident in Kerala's Mallapuram district, the Popular Front of India (PFI) took out a rally in which persons dressed like RSS cadres and British soldiers were chained and paraded on the street. The street play, which was supposed to be a representation of the 1921 Mapila revolt against the British, saw men dressed as RSS cadres and British soldiers chained and being paraded on the streets followed by PFI members. In the video, PFI members brandishing sticks can be seen marching along with chants of 'Allahu Akbar.

READ | Karnataka Home Minister Flays PFI Leader For 'anti-national Speech'; Assures Police Action

PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed claimed that it was a street play carried out by members who attended the outfit's rally. The PFI office-bearer claimed that it was a representation of the revolt of the Malabar against the British. On the contrary, PFI's street play showed RSS men being chained and tied to ropes alongside British soldiers. The Malabar rebellion shook Kerala in 1921 where communal clashes erupted between the Hindus and Muslims in the state while the colonial government was also targeted by the minority community.

READ | PFI Provokes On Ram Temple Donation; MoS MEA Tells Organisation 'to Respect Constitution'

PFI leader's provocative speech

'"From this stage, I am telling all of you, that all these people who are coming to your houses for collecting funds for Ram Temple, do not give them a single penny. Just boycott them the way y'all boycotted the NRC (National Register for Citizens). I want to say this to all the Muslim businessman and shop owners, that if you have even the slightest of courage, do not give a single rupee to all these RSS people who are asking for donations. This is because this is not a mandir for Ram, this is an RSS mandir and for that, not even a single brick should go from the money of Muslims", PFI's Anis Ahmed had said during his speech at Mangalore during PFI Day.

"I want to say this to all the Muslim businessman and shop owners, that if you have even the slightest of courage, do not give a single rupee to all these RSS people who are asking for donations. This is because this is not a mandir for Ram, this is an RSS mandir and for that, not even a single brick should go from the money of Muslims," he added.

READ | Karnataka Min R Ashoka Vows To Ban 'anti-social' PFI In State; Says He'll Talk To HM Shah

MoS MEA slams PFI

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Friday hit out at the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its leader Anis Ahmed for provocative remarks on Ram Mandir donation drive. Ahmed, General Secretary of the PFI while addressing a gathering on 'Popular Front Day 2021' in Karnataka on Thursday said that Muslims should not donate for the construction of the Ram temple because that is an "RSS mandir."

READ | PFI Case: Court In UP's Mathura Re-issues B-warrant For 5th Accused Lodged In Kerala Jail