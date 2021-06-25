'Phone-tapping Done By Police & MHA': Rajasthan Chief Whip Refutes Phone-tapping Charges

Rajasthan Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi claimed that the Congress party has never tapped anyone's phone as the police and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are only authorized to do so. Joshi said that there are certain rules and laws for phone-tapping as per the government of India and the state government has never interfered in it. He asserted that there has been no violation of rules in the state under the governance of Congress. On Wednesday, the Chief Whip was summoned by Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the phone-tapping case, but he refused to appear before them.

'Congress govt never tapped anyone's phone in Rajasthan': Mahesh Joshi

'Congress is a stable govt': Mahesh Joshi

Mahesh Joshi further said that there is nothing to worry about the party as Congress is a stable government and working very well in the state. At present, the biggest concern for the government is to protect its people from the 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Congress workers protest after Mahesh Joshi Summoned

On Friday, Congress workers protested against the Delhi Police after they summoned the party’s chief whip, Mahesh Joshi, in a phone-tapping case. Congress workers from the Hawamahal constituency assembled at Badi Chaupad and raised slogans against Shekhawat. Workers made a human chain and protested for nearly two hours. They waved posters with slogans against Shekhawat and called him a 'fugitive'.

On June 23, the Delhi Police Crime Branch summoned Rajasthan Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi in connection with the phone-tapping case. While the Tughlaq Road Police Station registered an FIR against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma and other persons based on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's complaint, the Crime Branch took over the case on March 25.

Rajasthan Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi served notice by Delhi Police Crime Branch to appear before it on June 24 in connection with phone tapping case. — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

Rajasthan phone-tapping controversy

In July 2020, the phone-tapping controversy had surfaced when Sachin Pilot had rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Audio clips of phone conversations purportedly between Shekhawat and Congress leaders had come out. There were allegations from Congress leaders that BJP leaders were indulging in horse-trading to topple the Rajasthan state government.

